Two inmates in court charged with attempting to murder child killer Roy Whiting in Wakefield Prison

Two prisoners have appeared in court in Leeds via video links after being charged with attempting to murder child killer Roy Whiting at Wakefield's maximum security prison.

Kevin Hyden and Richard Prendergast have been charged with attempting to murder Whiting at the Love Lane prison on November 8 2018.

Roy Whiting'Photo: PA

Hyden, 39, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court via video link from HMP Frankland in Durham today (Jan 31) .

Prendegast, 39, appeared via video link from HM Prison, Southall Street, Manchester.

Both men confirmed their names and ages during the two brief hearings.

No pleas were entered and Hyden and Prendergast were remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court for a preliminary hearing at 9.30am on February 28.

Wakefield Prison

Roy Whiting was already a convicted child sex offender when he abducted and murdered eight-year-old schoolgirl Sarah Payne in July 2000.

He was jailed for life in 2001.