Two large gas explosions in Barlby, Selby suspected as arson

Two large gas explosions that spread debris over a 125 metre radius in Barlby are being investigated as a suspected arson.

The blast happened at a property on Acorn Close at about 10.20pm on Saturday, March 2.

It destroyed a caravan and a shed.

A 31-year old man local man was arrested on suspicion of arson and harassment.

He was released on conditional police bail, which includes staying away from the area, while enquiries continue.

North Yorkshire Police are asking anyone with information to contact them and would like to speak to anyone who believes their property has been damaged by the explosion.

