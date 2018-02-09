Two men charged after crash into Leeds house led to arrests

Two men are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court later this month after being arrested by police when a car crashed into a house in the early hours.

Officers arrested a total of five people when the Volvo V60 left the carriageway and ploughed into a house in Flaxton Gardens, Beeston, during the early hours of January 20.

Gary O’Neil, 39, of Stratford Street, Beeston, and Paul Cameron, 37, of no fixed address, have been charged since with aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

It is said that they entered The Yard in Dunningley Lane, Tingley, and stole items of jewellery worth a total of £15,000 on January 20.

Cameron is accused of being in possession of an axe at the time of the burglary, while O’Neil is accused of possessing an axe and claw hammer.

O’Neil has also been charged over a robbery at Kasa Store in Dewsbury Road, Beeston, on December 14.

It is said that he stole cash totalling £1,500, two packets of tobacco and two bottles of Jack Daniels along with others yet to be identified.

Both men have appeared before Leeds magistrates and are now in custody awaiting their appearance at the crown court on February 22.

Two women were released earlier without charge but a third man was released under investigation.