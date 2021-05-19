Two men charged after rabbi from Yorkshire is attacked outside synagogue

Rabbi Rafi Goodwin

Rabbi Rafi Goodwin, 31, was taken to hospital after he was hit over the head with an object outside Chigwell and Hainault Synagogue in Chigwell on Sunday, May 16.

Essex Police said he was assaulted and his phone was stolen after two men stepped out in front of his car and shouted at him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abderrahman Brahimi, 25, and Souraka Djabouri, 18, both of Tudor Crescent in Ilford, were arrested shortly after the assault.

They are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today,, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery, and religiously aggravated criminal damage.

The charity United Synagogue said the rabbi, who grew up in Leeds and attended Leeds Grammar School, had been treated in hospital after “receiving a number of blows to the head”

In a statement, the charity said: “His community has informed its members and is liaising with the police and CST.

“We wish Rabbi Rafi a refuah sheleimah, a speedy recovery, and our thoughts are prayers are with him, his wife, his family and his community at this very difficult time.”

Speaking in Parliament, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said he was “appalled” by a recent rise in antisemitic abuse in the UK.

He said: “We stand with our Jewish friends and neighbours, who have sadly been subjected to a deeply disturbing upsurge in antisemitism in recent years, particularly on social media. Like all forms of racism, antisemitism has no place in our society.”