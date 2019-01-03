Two men face murder trial over Beeston Boxing Day street death in Leeds

Two men are facing a possible murder trial over the death of a man who was killed during a disturbance in a street in Beeston on Boxing Day.

Pawel Stragowski, 27, appeared before Leeds Crown Court today over the death of 30-year-old Maksym Polomka.

Forensics investigating in Robb Street

Mr Polomka, a Polish national who had been living in Beeston, died after being seriously injured following a disturbance on Robb Street in the early hours of December 26.

Stragowski appeared in court for a brief hearing where a provisional trial date was set for June 18 this year.

Stragowski, of Coleshill Way, Bradford, did not enter a plea to the murder charge.

A plea and trial preparation hearing was set for January 28 when Stragowski will next appear before the court, alongside another defendant, Tomasz Dybicz .

Dybicz has previously appeared before the court charged with murder but has yet to enter a plea.

Peter Moulson, QC, said any trial may last up to four weeks as the "vast majority" of witnesses in the case were Polish nationals and interpreters would be required throughout the hearing.

Seven people were initially arrested after the death of Mr Polomka.

Mr Moulson said he was confident that only two defendants would face a murder trial.

Craig MacGregor, for Stragowski, made no application for bail but said an application would be submitted to the court at a later date.

Stragowski was returned to custody.