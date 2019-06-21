Two men jailed for catalogue of vile sexual and physical abuse of young girl

A vulnerable young girl who was sexually and physically abused from the age of 12 has seen the perpetrators brought to justice.

Usman Khalid and Mohammed Akram are the latest in a string of men sentenced for child abuse in Huddersfield.

Mohammed Akram is now serving 22 years for a catalogue of rape and trafficking charges.

The two were found guilty following a three-week trial at Leeds Crown Court, culminating in a judge jailing them both for ten years collectively.

During the course of the trial, a jury heard how Akram and Khalid, both from the Thornton Lodge area of the town, sexually and physically abused the victim from a young age.

Akram, 33, was already serving a 17-year sentence after standing trial and being convicted alongside 19 other men in October last year for offences of rape and sexual exploitation.

Akram was this time charged with five counts of rape, one count of trafficking for sexual exploitation, one count of sexual assault and child abduction.

Usman Khalid, of Brook Street, was jailed for five years on Friday.

He was jailed for five years on Friday, bringing his total sentence to 22 years.

Khalid, 31, of Brook Street, was found guilty of child abduction and assault of a child under 13 by penetration, and was also jailed for five years.

Two women also stood trial, however the jury were unable to reach a verdict and the charges have been kept on file.

Described by police as "abhorrent and depraved", Akram and Khalid's offences are part of a wider scale of abuse investigated by Kirklees detectives.

20 men were jailed for more than 250 years in October for grooming and subjecting 15 young girls to years of sexual and physical abuse.

Following Friday's sentencing, Superintendent Marianne Huison, of Kirklees District Police, said: “The abuse these individuals subjected a young and vulnerable girl to during the early years of her life was beyond comprehension and has continued to have a significant impact on her life.

“We welcome the significant sentences these men have been given as a result of their abhorrent and depraved actions and neglect of this victim as a child.

“During the course of this trial, the victim has showed incredible bravery to give evidence and repeatedly re-live the ordeal she experienced during her childhood.

“I would like to pay tribute to her for her courage and dignity throughout the court proceedings. I hope that this highlights to anyone who has experienced this kind of abuse that they should have the confidence to come forward and report it to the police knowing that they will be treated sensitively and their concerns looked into thoroughly.”