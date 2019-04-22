Two men killed in Hull crash

Have your say

Two men have died following a crash in Hull earlier this morning.

Emergency services were called to Cavendish Road at around 7am following reports a car had collided with a tree.

One of the men died at the scene.

Another man was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary but died from his injuries a short time later.

A police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services remain on Cavendish Road this afternoon following a serious road traffic collision that happened at 7am today.

"We can now confirm that two men died in the collision. One man died at the scene and one man died in hospital. Although the men have not been formally identified, their families have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

"The road remains closed to allow for collision investigation to take place and for full recovery of the vehicle."

Police are appealing for anyone who saw a black BMW driving in the area prior to the crash or anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 118 of April 22.