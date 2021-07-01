Gabriel Andrei, 41, and Florin Andrei, 45, were convicted of the murder of Catalin Rizea on Tuesday, following a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The jury heard how, at around 8am on October 12, 2020, a member of the public spotted Mr Rizea's brother Alexandru, 45, climbing through a ground floor window of a house in Pinder Oakes Cottages, Barnsley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexandru, who was so badly beaten, pleaded for passing drivers to call the police, repeatedly saying he needed to save his brother.

Gabriel Andrei, 41,was convicted of the murder of Catalin Rizea on Tuesday, following a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

While onlookers called emergency services, one woman stopped and took Alexandru to hospital, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries including significant head trauma.

Officers rushed to the scene of the crime, where they found the front door stained in blood.

Inside they were met with the Andrei brothers, who were desperately trying to clean blood stains within the property. In the living room they found Catalin, 43, slumped in a chair, breathing heavily with a black coat draped over his face.

Florin Andrei, 45, was convicted of the murder of Catalin Rizea on Tuesday, following a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The Andrei brothers were arrested on suspicion of Catalin’s murder and wounding with intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm following the attack on Alexandru. They were charged on October 18, 2020.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "I'm relieved to see a guilty verdict has been reached and these two men will face justice for their horrific attack.

"Although nothing will bring Catalin back, I hope this result can help provide closure to his family, who must now face life without him.

Catalin's sister Andreaa said no sentence imposed will ever heal the pain her family are feeling.

She said: “My family would like to thank South Yorkshire Police for their due diligence, professionalism and all the hard work and support that has gone into our family’s case.