Two men to go on trial accused of shining lasers at Ryanair planes and a police helicopter as they were being flown over West Yorkshire

Have your say

Two men are to go on trial accused of shining laser at Ryanair planes and the West Yorkshire Police helicopter as they were being flown over West Yorkshire.

Robert Horton and Ross Horton are accused of endangering or distracting the pilots of the aircrafts.

West Yorkshire Police helicopter.

The pair appeared before Leeds Crown Court today (November 27) where the entered not guilty pleas.

Both defendants are accused of three counts of shining a laser beam towards an aircraft on May 16 this year.

The first two counts relate to Ryanair planes.

Count three is in relation to the West Yorkshire Police helicopter.

They are accused of directing a laser beam towards an aircraft which "endangered or distracted the person in control of that vehicle."

Robert Horton, 31, of Rookhill Road, Chequerfield, Pontefract, and Ross Horton, 18, of Farm Road, Featherstone, will go on trial on November 5 next year.

The trial is expected to last one day.

Both defendants were granted unconditional bail until the trial.