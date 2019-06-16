Two more arrested after York crash which left girl with serious injuries

Two more people have been arrested after a hit and run in York which left a 12-year-old girl with serious head injuries.

A 30-year-old York man and 25 year-old York woman were arrested by North Yorkshire Police on Friday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 29-year-old York man was arrested at 8pm on Wednesday, June 12 on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He has been released on conditional bail.

The girl, who was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police were called to Low Poppleton Lane at 5pm on Wednesday to reports of a serious crash involving a girl and a motorcyclist.

The grey Kawasaki motorcycle, and clothing believed to have been worn by the driver of the vehicle, have since been recovered.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Whilst unable to respond to everyone, officers would like to thank those members of public who have provided information so far which has generated a number of significant leads.

"Anyone who has any information that can assist the investigation, including any dash-cam or CCTV footage of the incident, or of the motorcycle, a grey coloured Kawasaki Ninja 600cc, prior to or after the collision is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.

"Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting NYP-12062019-0335 when passing information."