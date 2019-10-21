Two more men arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing in Scarborough

Two more men have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Scarborough, bringing the total number of arrests to eight.

At 2am on Sunday October 20, the 26-year-old victim was found with serious injuries outside Scarborough Town Hall on St Nicholas Street.

Police remain at the scene on St Nicholas Street, Scarborough.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police say they are not in a position to release the identity of the victim.

Officers arrested five men aged between 18 and 21 and a 16-year-old boy shortly after the incident and a seventh person - a man aged 20 - was arrested at 8.40pm on Sunday 20 October in the town.

An eighth person, a man aged 28, was arrested this morning (Monday October 21).

All eight people remain in custody for questioning and officers are continuing to investigate at the scene.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton of North Yorkshire Police urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

She said: "We will be continuing enquiries in Scarborough while our investigation into the death continues and people in the local community are likely to notice an increased presence of police officers in the area while it is carried out.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to contact North Yorkshire Police with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

"We’d also appeal to any taxi drivers or motorists who were driving through the town in the early hours of Sunday morning who may have dash-cam footage to share this vital information with us.

“This was an isolated incident and we are working hand in hand with the local Neighbourhood Policing Team to conduct this investigation and offer support and reassurance to local residents within the community.”

If you can help, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, press option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room or email MajorCrimeUnit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Those who wish to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Please quote reference number 12190193750 when passing on information.