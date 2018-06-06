Two people arrested after Immingham assault victim suffers serious injuries

Police investigating a serious assault in Immingham have arrested a man and woman.
The pair are being held in police custody in connection with an attack on a man in Spring Street shortly after midnight today.
Also in crime: Man arrested over arson attacks on mosque and Sikh temple in Leeds
Humberside Police said the assault had left the victim with serious injuries.
A spokesman said: We are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident."
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting log 11 of 06/06/18, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Also in crime: Drugs arrests in Hull as crackdown continues