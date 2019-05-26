Two people have been charged in connection with a major incident in Shiregreen which left two children dead and four others in hospital.

Six children were taken to hospital following a major incident in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, on Friday at 7.30am.

Forensics officers at a property. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Among them were two boys, aged 14 and 13, who sadly died. Four other children, aged 11, 10, three and seven-months-old, have now been released from hospital.

READ MORE: Detectives continue probe into suspected double murder in Shiregreen

A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed today that two people are due in court tomorrow.

A police cordon in place. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

In a statement, the force said: “Two people arrested on Friday, May 24, from a house in Shiregreen have now been charged and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday, May 27.”

Their identities have not been revealed.

Post mortem examinations to establish how the boys came about their deaths were expected to take place on Friday.

The results have not been released publicly yet.

Floral tributes.

READ MORE: Sheffield community ‘deeply shaken’ over suspected murder of two children – as four others remain in hospital

Police are yet to release specific details about the circumstances of the incident.

They said officers responded to ‘reports of concerns for safety at a property’ and later revealed the children had been ‘rescued’.

Officers remained at the scene over this weekend as their investigations continue.

READ MORE: Floral tributes laid in Shiregreen after tragic death of two boys

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 122 of 24 May 2019.

*None of the children involved in this awful tragedy can be named for legal reasons. Friday's court ruling also covers social media comments so please do not post photos or anything that could lead to their identification. Thanks, The Star team.