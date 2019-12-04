Two people rescued from Otley house fire near Wharfedale Hospital

Fire fighters rescued two people from a house fire in Otley this morning (Wednesday).

Emergency services were called to The Broadwalk near to Wharfedale Hospital at around 9.30am following reports of the blaze.

Fire services called to house fire in Otley

Crew members used an aerial platform to fight the fire, which has since been brought under control.

The two people rescued from the house were treated by paramedics, with one taken to St James' Hospital, although there is no indication at the moment as to the extent of their injuries.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "We were called at 9.28 to The Broadwalk in Otley to reports of a fire at a property there.

"Appliances from Otley, Rawdon and Cookridge attended, as well the aerial appliance from Bradford.

The Broadwalk, Otley

"They have all now left except for Otley, who are still in attendance dampening down.

"We rescued two people and they have been handed over to the ambulance service who were also in attendance."

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called at 9:28 to reports of a house fire on The Broadwalk in Otley.

“We sent four vehicles from our Hazardous Area Response Team, one ambulance and one of our clinical supervisors.

"There was one patient in total and we took them to St James' Hospital in Leeds."