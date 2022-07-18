Two quad bikes are stolen from vehicle security specialists' trade stand at Great Yorkshire Show

The two quads were demonstration vehicles on display at the Datatool stand at Harrogate Showground.

The company specialises in providing electronic tracking and security devices for motorcycles and farm ATVs, and boasts a 96 per cent theft recovery rate.

They are official security suppliers to brands including Honda and Yamaha.

The second stolen quad

Quads and other ATVs have proved popular among thieves who target isolated farms and rural properties in recent years.

North Yorkshire Police said: "The incident happened at the showground between 3-4am on Wednesday 13 July when the quad bikes were taken and believed to have left in the direction of Wetherby Road.

"We are requesting the public's assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

One of the stolen quads

"In particular, we are appealing for anyone who has information or who witnessed anything suspicious around the area at the time of the theft.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email: [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1606 KINNEAR

"If you'd prefer to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111