Two still in custody after armed police swoop outside Aldi in Leeds

Two people remain in police custody today after a swoop by armed police outside an Aldi supermarket in Leeds city centre.

Police were last night quick to quell rumours that there had been a police shooting at the scene, in Skinner Lane, saying there had been "no police firearms discharged".

The force said officers had arrested two men as part of an "ongoing criminal investigation in Leeds".

A spokeswoman said: "Two males have been arrested and taken into police custody.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

The force has yet to release any further details about what prompted the arrests.