Two West Yorkshire men charged with terrorism offences

Two men from Bradford have been charged with offences under the Terrorism Act following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

Mohammed Shehzad, 21, and Safaan Ali, 18, both from Bradford, were arrested on Wednesday July 3.

Mr Shehzad, of Upper Woodlands Road, is charged with disseminating terrorist publications.

Mr Ali, of Fairbank Road, faces eight counts of possessing material likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The men have been remanded in custody to appear before Westminster Magistrates today. (July 10)