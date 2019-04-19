Two years on and still no sign - where is missing Hull mum Renata Antczak?

This week marks two years since a Yorkshire mum dropped her youngest daughter off at school and disappeared without trace.

Renata Antczak was last seen taking her daughter to Broadacre Primary School in Kingswood, Hull on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

She has not been seen since and has missed key family milestones including the wedding of her eldest daughter and the birth of her first grandchild.

Renata’s disappearance has been one of Humberside Police’s most high-profile missing person’s cases, with detectives announcing they were treating the case as a murder investigation.

Days after her disappearance, police carried out high-profile searches for Renata, both at her home and in the nearby area.

Detectives say she returned home in her black Mercedes after dropping her daughter off at school, but then left on foot at about 1pm.

In May 2017, police arrested two men in connection with her disappearance.

The charges against one of the men were dropped, but her husband, Majid Mustafa was later charged with intentionally encouraging an offence, the particulars being he recruited his friend to get a date rape drug, GHB, to use on his wife.

He pleaded guilty at his trial back in April 2018 and was sentenced to a 12 month conditional discharge.

Police were last seen digging in grassland near Renata’s home in April 2018, but found nothing of concern.

Despite the searches no longer being carried out in the public eye, police confirmed Renata’s case is still an “active and ongoing” investigation.

Chief Inspector Tony Cockerill said: “It has been two years since Renata Antczak disappeared after she dropped her youngest daughter off at school on Tuesday April 25, 2017.

“Since then, our officers have been working tirelessly to piece together what happened to her and we continue to do so, this remains an active and ongoing investigation.”

Renata's husband Majid Mustafa has always strongly denied any involvement in his wife’s disappearance, despite their marriage difficulties.

It is believed Renata had asked for a divorce before she disappeared.

When Mr Mustafa was asked if he had killed Renata, he replied: “No, of course not, if every man whose wife want a divorce will kill her, the world will probably end.”

The couple’s eldest daughter has also stood by her father since Renata’s disappearance stating she supports him “100 per cent”.

Crimestoppers have issued a £10,000 reward for information leading to Renata being found.