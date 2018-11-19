Two youths who caused damage on Halloween made to pick litter by West Yorkshire Police

Two youths who caused damage on Halloween have been forced to go out into the community to pick litter by West Yorkshire Police.

Officers in Ilkley posted about the punishment today, taking the two yobs into the community and making them pick litter.

An officer tweeted: "Two youths who caused damage on Halloween have given back to their community by carrying out a litter pick around Ilkley."

Do you think the punishment is fair?

The crime spike on Halloween

On Halloween last year, calls to 999 and 101 were up by 16 per cent compared to an average day of the week, with 999 calls alone up by 500 calls.

Chief Supt Hussain said police had an increased presence in place on Halloween to offer reassurance.

He said: "What some people see as a bit of harmless fun can cause a great deal of anxiety for vulnerable people and Hallowe'en isn’t always an enjoyable time for all. Parents are asked to keep an eye on their children and encourage them to visit the homes of friends and neighbours rather than strangers.”