'Unique' Mouseman table made by Yorkshire craftsman Robert Thompson stolen in Beverley burglary

The Robert Thompson Craftsmen Ltd workshop in Kilburn

The item, described as 'unique', has a distinctive mouse carving on one leg.

It was made in the Kilburn workshop of Robert Thompson, whose furniture is globally renowned and known for its Mouseman trademark.

The table was taken some time between August 9 and 12, but Humberside Police have released no further details about where it was stolen from.

The stolen Mouseman table

Antique Mouseman furniture is extremely popular with buyers as it is known for its durability and quality.

Several Yorkshire auction houses specialise in the pieces and all have reported a surge in interest from younger bidders in recent years.

Tennants of Leyburn held their biggest-ever Mouseman sale in June and expert Diane Sinnott told the Yorkshire Post at the time: "There is growing interest in Yorkshire and worldwide, though most of the major collectors are still local. At the last sale, the carved owls simply flew in price.

"English oak is indestructible and it cleans so well compared to mahogany. It is durable and it lasts a lifetime. When we sold the Leeds Girls' High School contents in 2008, there were buyers there aged from 18 to 80. It has commercial appeal and it has the best trademark too.

"It fits into every home, from flat to castle. Thompson was a draughtsman, so he understood practicality. A lot of people developed their affection for Mouseman because they went to school in Yorkshire or their local church had his furniture."

Although 'purist' collectors favour items pre-dating Robert Thompson's death in 1955, Diane says there is now a glut of later pieces coming up for sale that were bought by couples who married in the 1960s and 70s and whose children are now selling their estates.

"People don't always understand the significance of what they've inherited, but the popularity has just gone up so much in the last two years."

Last year, a former Thompson apprentice was convicted of selling fake Mouseman items bearing counterfeit mouse trademarks on Ebay after leaving the business following a Trading Standards investigation.