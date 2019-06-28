University professor warns of more dementia awareness following tragic Sheffield killing

A leading University professor has warned there needs to be more awareness of a rare form of dementia following the tragic case of Sheffield couple Alan and Marjorie Grayson.

Marjorie Grayson, 84, fatally stabbed her husband Alan Grayson, 85, three times at their home in Orgreave Lane, Sheffield on September 13, last year, before calling 999 and stating: “I’ve just stabbed my husband, I think I’ve killed him.”

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the couple had been happily married for 60 years when they disagreed about whether they would go out or stay at home in their garden following a planned trip to the supermarket.

Grayson picked up a kitchen knife in their home and stabbed Mr Alan Grayson once in the chest and twice in the back.

Judge Mr Justin Nicklin told the defendant: “On the face of it, what you had done was inexplicable.

“There was no hint of any history between you which could have given rise to this killing.

“Neither family nor friends could provide any clue as to what may have triggered these tragic events.”

The judge said it was only after an investigation began that the family realised there had been “noticeable behavioural changes in the recent past”.

He said that neuropsychiatric experts decided that Grayson had behavioural variant frontotemporal dementia (FTD). This means that the frontal lobes of her brain had become damaged over time.

Annalena Venneri, Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology at the University of Sheffield, believes people need to be more aware of FTD.

She said: “This type of dementia is rather uncommon and there needs to be more support out there for the families who are having to look after loved ones who have been diagnosed.

“Not only does it have a huge impact on the person who has FTD, but it can be so hard for their family as well as their loved ones start showing traits they may not recognise.”

Symptoms of FTD can include personality changes, apathy and a progressive decline in socially appropriate behaviour, judgement, self-control and empathy.

Professor Venneri said: “Unlike the more common types of dementia, for example Alzheimer’s disease, their memory can be spared, but there are other symptoms and signs to look out for.

“People with FTD do not recognise the changes in their own behaviour or show awareness or concern for the effect their behaviour has on the people around them.

“They can make uncharacteristic rude or offensive comments and can in some cases be prone to aggressive outbursts.

“They can also become indifferent to important events and fail to recognise if their loved ones or upset or unhappy.

Diagnosis of FTD is also challenging in the early stages.

Professor Venneri said: “FTD is commonly misdiagnosed, for example as depression or another type of dementia, more commonly Alzheimer’s disease.

“If people have any concerns they should consult their doctor.

“Sadly there is no cure for the condition, but support will need to be given to all those affected by the diagnosis.”

Sentencing Grayson, who denied murder but admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility at a previous hearing, the judge described the case as “tragic”.