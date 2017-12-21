UPDATE: Murder inquiry launched after woman is stabbed in a supermarket in Skipton

A woman has died after being stabbed in an Aldi supermarket this afternoon in the market town.

A 44-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the 30-year-old woman died following a stabbing incident inside the store.

Police and paramedics were alerted to the Aldi store on Keighley Road at 3.27pm today (Thursday) after the suspect was detained by brave members of staff and public, before being arrested by officers who were quickly on scene.

He was initially taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder, but North Yorkshire Police confirmed tonight it has now turned into a murder investigation despite the efforts of medics to save the victim.

A spokesperson said: "The woman’s family are being supported by police officers while enquiries continue. We are not in a position to identify the victim at this stage, and we urge people respect her family’s privacy and to avoid speculation and rumour on social media."

A police scene guard will remain in place overnight at Aldi.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room or to call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Quote reference number 12170227342.

People affected by this traumatic incident can seek support from the Major Incident Response Team via https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/post-incident-support or by calling 07974745194.