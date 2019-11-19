Urgent appeal to find missing 81-year-old last seen in pyjamas as temperatures plummet

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a missing 81-year-old as the temperatures plummet.

Colin Vasey, 81, has been missing since Sunday, November 17 from his home in Dewsbury.

He is thought to be wearing pyjamas and a dark blue dressing gown.

Officers are very concerned for his welfare due to the freezing cold temperatures last night.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Fox of Kirklees CID, said:“We urgently need to find Colin. It was very cold last night and remains cold today and the clothing we believe he is wearing is completely unsuitable for the harsh conditions.

“We urgently need to find him to ensure he is ok and to reunite him with his family.”

Anyone with information or anyone who believes they may have seen Colin is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1104 of 17/11.