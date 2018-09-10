Urgent appeal: York police hunting man from Ripon wanted in connection with knife incident

Police investigating a knife-related incident in York have issued an urgent appeal to find a man wanted in connection with the inquiry.

The Force Control Room received a report at 8.04am yesterday about an incident which had taken place on Tudor Road in the Acomb area earlier that morning.

A 25-year-old local man had suffered significant but not serious injuries believed to be from a knife.

He was taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary and was discharged following treatment.

North Yorkshire Police today said that a 21-year-old man from Harrogate was arrested in connection with the incident at 1.23pm on Sunday.

Following questioning he was released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Due to the serious nature of the incident, officers from the Firearms Support Unit were deployed to assist with the arrest and the search for another man.

A spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to locate Kyle James Bostock, 20, from Ripon who is wanted in connection with the investigation."

Searches taking place yesterday were supported by the police helicopter.

Bostock is described as white and 5ft 6in, with short, blond hair and blue eyes.

The scene of the incident on Tudor Road remained closed to the public for much of yesterday while crime scene investigators carried out forensic searches, but reopened in the evening.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or possible sightings is urged to call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12180168690 when providing details about this incident.