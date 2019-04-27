Urgent police appeal as two teen girls wearing school uniform go missing in Leeds

Have your say

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls wearing school uniform who have gone missing in Leeds.

Monet Williams, 16, and Leah Monkman, also aged 16, are both missing since Wednesday.

Leah Monkman is missing - call police on 101

Monet is from Morley and has contacts in the south, east and north Leeds areas.

She was last seen wearing school uniform - black trousers, a black parka fur round hood, white blouse and a Coop academy tie.

Leah is believed to be with Monet and has also been missing since Wednesday.

Monet Williams is missing - call police on 101

Police described her as a white female with heavy built, 5ft 6, with brown shoulder length hair and wears braces. She is known to frequent south, east and north Leeds as well as Wakefield.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting ref 13190208989 for Monet or 13190209139 for Leah.