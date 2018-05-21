Van blaze in Ripon considered deliberate, say Police

Have your say

Police investigating a fire which left a van completely burntout in Ripon believe it was started deliberately.

Emergency service crews were called out to Sharow Lane yesterday (Sunday, May 20) at almost 12am.

A white transit van had been set on fire has since been recovered by North Yorkshire Police.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The vehicle was completely burnt out,and has been recovered for forensic investigation.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.