Vandals smash window and put burning paper through letterbox of Selby Railway and Sports Club

Vandals smashed a window and put burning paper through the letterbox of a social club in Selby.

North Yorkshire Police today released details of the incident at Selby Railway Sports and Social Club as they appealed for witnesses.

The vandalism happened at the club on Station Road between 11pm on Thursday, May 31 and 8am on Friday, June 1.

It involved a traffic cone being thrown through a ground floor window, cigarette bins being damaged and lit paper being posted through the letter box and open window.

A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about anyone seen around the Social Club at the above times and any suspicious activity."

Anyone with information is asked to email nigel.collins@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Nigel Collins.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180096355.

