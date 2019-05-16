Vandals snap £7,000 worth of trees in Wakefield city centre

Vandals have snapped newly-planted trees in the centre of Wakefield, causing £7,000 worth of damage.

The trees on the roundabout at Kirkgate, opposite Wakefield Westgate station and on Neil Fox Way have been destroyed and Wakefield Council, who aid for them, are asking for details of those responsible.

Re-planting can only take place at certain times of year and until then, the areas will remain without trees.

The young trees had all been planted less than two years ago and were intended to help provide some natural greenery in key city areas.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for environment and communities, said: “We are absolutely disgusted by these mindless acts of vandalism.

“Green spaces are becoming increasingly important in cities, to tackle climate change and improve the environment for residents and visitors.

The destruction of the trees has ruined the look of key gateways into our district, not to mention the longer term impact these young trees could have had helping to improve the air quality and natural environment in the city.

“We all want Wakefield to look its best and green spaces are so important and it is so very disappointing that anyone would cause such damage,” added Coun Cummings.

“If we can find those responsible, they’ll be held to account so anyone with information should contact us.

Information on the incidents can be reported by calling 03458 506 506.