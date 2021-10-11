Police dog Vinnie was deployed to a Sheffield primary school this weekend to root out an alleged vehicle thief.

South Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit reported the dramatic arrest after the thief reportedly rammed the vehicle into one of their squad cars as he was being tailed.

Shortly after, the unnamed man was tracked to primary school where he was surrounded and forced out of hiding by one of the force’s trained canines, PD Vinny.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Not so tough without your motorhome are you?” wrote SYP Operational Support in a post online today.

"When a motorhome stolen from Netheredge was spotted by Police in Fox Hill it reverse-rammed and disabled the following police car.

"The police helicopter quickly found it again in High Green and when the driver jumped out they observed him going in to the grounds Angram Bank Primary School.”

With officers now surrounding the school, SYP sent in Police Dog Vinny with his handler Dan.

"Not quite so tough as when he was sat in a large vehicle this thief didn’t fancy taking on Vinny,” the post continued.

"[After] surrendering, he made his way to the fence and climbed over to be arrested by officers on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and assault.

“Before leaving Vinny searched the area and found property the thief had discarded on the floor within the grounds."