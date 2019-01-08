Victim hit from behind in 'cowardly assault' outside Howden Arms in Howden

A man was left with serious facial injuries after being assaulted in a pub car park in Howden.

The 24-year-old had left Howden Arms on Market Place when he was struck from behind and knocked unconscious.

The man was assaulted after leaving the Howden Arms in Howden. Picture: Google

He fell to the floor and suffered serious injuries to his face which will need surgery.

Humberside Police today issued an appeal for witnesses to the attack, which happened at around midnight on December 29.

Detective Constable Russ Colven, of Goole CID said: “The victim in this case has not only suffered serious physical injuries, but psychological ones as well following this unprovoked attack.

“I want to find the person responsible for this cowardly assault as I do not want them to think that their behaviour will go unpunished.

“As we all know, just one punch can lead to serious life changing injuries and worse, and I want to make sure that incidents like this do not happen again.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log 8 of 30/12/18.