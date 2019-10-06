VIDEO: Bus company thank members of the public for coming to stabbed driver’s aid

A bus company has thanked members of the public for coming to the aid of one of their drivers after he was stabbed in Sheffield city centre.

Emergency services were called to Arundel Gate shortly before 1:50pm this afternoon, Sunday October 6, following reports that a 40-year-old man had been stabbed twice, once in the back and once in the leg.

The victim is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The victim has been taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition, and a 17-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder.

Now bus company First have given more information about the drivers condition and praised the members of the public who came to his aid.

A spokesman for First said: "The driver is understood to have three stab wounds to his lower back. The injuries are not thought to be life threatening but he is being taken to hospital we don't know anything more at this time.

"We are working with Travel Safe and will do all we can to support the injured driver."

"We would like to thanks members of the public on Arundel Gate. They helped the driver, jumped on the attacker and held him down."

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 481 of 10 October 2019.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.