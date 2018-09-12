VIDEO: Moment drunk driver made shocking U-turn on M1 motorway which killed dad of four in horror crash

A drunk driver who made a U-turn on a motorway and drove the wrong way in the fast lane causing a horror crash which killed a dad-of-four is facing jail.

Romanian national Adrian Radu, 28, performed the dangerous manoeuvre in the middle lane of the M1 resulting in a collision with a van and a lorry.

Top: the M1 u-turn. Left: Adrian Radu who is facing jail. Right: Mark Downham, killed in the smash. Photos: SWNS

Shocking CCTV and dash-cam footage shows Radus recklessly speeding along the carriageway just moments before the fatal smash at 5.40am on March 24.

His blue Vauxhall Astra can be seen braking sharply before making a u-turn on the southbound carriageway just over a mile after junction 27 for Hucknall, Notts

Van driver, Neil Rowe, who was travelling behind in lane two was unable to avoid smashing into the back of the Astra and an Eddie Stobart lorry he was overtaking.

Mark Downham, 48, was sleeping on the backseat of the van after being picked up from his home in Chorley, Lancashire.

The moment the dangerous u-turn is made on the M1. Photo: SWNS

The steel erecter was rushed to hospital after the crash but died two days later as a result of catastrophic head injuries.

Following the crash Radu continued to drive the wrong way down in the fast lane for approximately 550 metres before eventually coming to a stop.

Police attended the scene and Radu was arrested after being found with a bottle of Jack Daniels whisky in his pocket and failing a roadside breath test

Radu was twice the drink drive limit two-and-a-half hours after the crash providing a reading of 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath- the legal limit is 35.

Dad of four Mark Downham, who was killed in the smash. Photo: SWNS

Radu, of Nottingham, previously admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving while over the prescribed limit and driving without insurance.

On Tuesday (11/8) he was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving at Nottingham Crown Court and will be sentenced tomorrow (Thurs).

Judge Gregory Dickinson QC warned Radu he faced the "inevitable outcome" of a lengthy prison sentence.

Adrien Radu, who performed the danger U-turn. Photo: SWNS