Video shows wanted West Yorkshire man spitting in police officer's face

A Batley man found guilty of spitting in the face of a British Transport Police officer is wanted for not appearing in court for sentencing.

Jamie Glover was caught on video spitting at the officer from just inches away – covering the man’s face, neck and hitting him in the eye.

The 31-year-old had been part of a group acting drunkenly on board a train from Huddersfield.

The concerned train manager called officers, who met the group at York station.

Glover ignored warnings about his behaviour and continued to shout and swear.

He was arrested and taken to a waiting police van.

Footage shows him then turning to an officer and spitting directly in his face.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Friday 18 October.

Glover, of Wyvern Close, Batley, was found guilty of being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker at York Magistrates’ Court.

He was due to appear for sentencing on Tuesday 22 October, but failed to show.

Sergeant James Finch, of the British Transport Police, said: “There’re few things more disgusting than being spat at on duty. It’s completely repulsive behaviour, reserved for offenders either completely ignorant of the consequences or who have no respect for themselves or other people.

“This was initially a low-level case of anti-social behaviour, instead Glover chose to seriously escalate the situation and assault one of our officers. This is something we take extremely seriously, it’s not accepted as part of the job and he will face the consequences.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 93JD1582219.