Vile paedophile jailed for sex with 15-year-old girl

A paedophile has been locked up for eight years for crimes involving a teenage girl.

Kyril John McClean, from Malton, was jailed at York Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty of two counts of sexual activity with a child.

The 27-year-old was convicted in March of the crimes, which involved a 15-year-old girl in 2016.

Now police have commended the victim's bravery in coming forward to report the crimes.

Detective Constable Tracey Brewster, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "I welcome the sentence passed today by the court, which reflects the seriousness and gravity of the offending against the victim by McClean and shows that offences of this kind are completely unacceptable.

"I would like to thank the victim and witnesses for coming forward and their bravery in giving evidence in this case. Without their evidence, securing these convictions would not have been possible.

"Myself and my colleagues are completely committed to protecting victims of crime and the public of North Yorkshire and ensuring offenders like Kyril McClean are put behind bars for a significant amount of time, where they can do no more harm."

McClean, of Yorkersgate, was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life and served a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.