Violence on Yorkshire's streets sees police turn to Tasers

Police officers across Yorkshire are frequently having to use Tasers due to an increase in violent attacks and hostile situations, the Yorkshire Post can reveal.

A Freedom of Information request has revealed the frontline officers in the county's largest force, West Yorkshire Police, used a Taser on 749 occasions during 2018. Of those 749 times, a Taser was red-dotted - pointed at someone and the laser sight active so a red dot appears on the target - 468 times. It was drawn - taken out of its holder - 142 times, and actually fired on 80 occasions.

Alarmingly, the Taser was used on 520 occasions because a perpetrator had possession of an offensive weapon and 106 times because the officer themselves was threatened with a weapon.

In the same year, the force also saw a record number of assaults on officers with 1,897 incidents recorded by the Home Office. Of that number 480 officers were injured.

West Yorkshire Police Federation Chairman Brian Booth describes Tasers an "extremely effective tool" and has previously called for all frontline officers to be issued with them.

"Having been a trained authorised firearm officer, I have used Taser on a number of occasions and each time it resolved a very violent or potentially violent situation," Mr Booth said.

"The figures over the past four years show an increase of deployment, but we need to dig a little deeper into these deployments. The increase is significant when the Taser is drawn and the subject / offender “red-dotted. In my view this is still tactical communication, it shows the violent individual that the officer is ready to fire the Taser and will do if they continue being violent.

"In many situations the subject stops being violent at this stage and is arrested. It is a shame that we are having to rely on this piece of equipment more often due to the rising violence against our officers. Taser is an extremely effective tool and the view of the Federation that all front line officers should be issued with Taser."

A total of 659 West Yorkshire Police officers are currently trained in using Taser with Assistant Chief Constable Tim Kingsman stating that the safety of officers and staff is a "significant priority for the force".

Mr Kingsman said the force had seen an increase in Taser use - not in terms of firing, but in terms of other methods of use and that officers who had faced violent situations had managed to resolve them just by having the Taser present.

He also said the force had improved recording of Taser use.

He said: “In April 2018 West Yorkshire Police reviewed and amended its policy covering the deployment of officers equipped with Taser, meaning they are available to all frontline officers who are trained in its use.

“The safety of officers and staff is a significant priority for West Yorkshire Police and assaults on police, or any emergency worker, are always at the forefront of our minds. That is why we continue to speak out on the issue and support appropriate penalties for those who assault emergency workers.”

In North Yorkshire, 40 per cent of uniformed frontline police officers currently carry a Taser, but this could soon increase.

Statistics obtained by the Yorkshire Post show it was used 264 times in 2018, an increase of 22 per cent on the previous 12 months. Of the 264 occasions, a Taser was red-dotted 169 times, drawn 54 times and fired 52 times.

During the same year there was also 324 attacks on officers, 93 of which caused an injury.

North Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan recently launched a consultation asking the public whether they think officers should routinely carry Tasers.

She said: "The use of Tasers, and whether we should equip all officers with one, has been in the national spotlight following the tragic death of PC Andrew Harper in Berkshire.

“While North Yorkshire remains the safest place in England to live, work and visit, we face challenges just like anywhere else. Making sure our police officers have every resource possible to keep them safe, so they can keep us all safe, is hugely important to me which is why I want to know what people think about a wider deployment of the devices."

South Yorkshire Police has said that by the end of this financial year, 468 response officers will be trained in operating Tasers – 57 per cent of all response staff.

Statistics show Taser was used by the South Yorkshire force 425 times in 2018. Of the 425 occasions, a Taser was red-dotted 234 times, drawn 95 times and fired on 72 occasions.

During the same year, there were 477 attacks on officers, 241 of which were injured as a result.

Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley said: "When faced with a violent or unpredictable, high-tension incident- such as an individual armed with a weapon, intent on causing harm to themselves the public or our officers- Taser is one of the most effective options available to officers."

The number of Humberside Police officers equipped with Tasers has risen to nearly 370 compared to 130 two years ago.

The force said Taser was used a total of 442 times in 2018, but said in only a very small fraction were they actually fired.

The force said the rapid rise is set against the backdrop of increasing numbers of physical attacks on police officers. Figures show there were a total of 433 attacks on officers with 128 injured as a result.

Chief Superintendent Christine Wilson said: “Tasers are proven to be a really effective way of reducing the harm caused by violent people. They cause no lasting injury and in the vast majority of incidents where a Taser is drawn, simply the visible presence of them makes violent people compliant. Tasers are actually fired only in a tiny percentage of incidents.

"Our primary aim is to protect the public and also to protect our police officers so they are not subject to physical violence and assaults."