Violent attack on York cyclist left man needing staples in his head

A violent assault on a York cyclist left a man with a fractured cheekbone and needing staples in his head.

The attacked happened as the man was cycling near Burdyke Avenue in York at about 3.30am on Sunday, March 17.

A group of two men and one woman attacked him.

The 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with a fractured cheekbone and serious wounds to the back of his head.

He needed staples to his head before he was discharged.

Police believe the female in the group is under 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York CID on 01609 643279 and quote reference number 12190047860.

