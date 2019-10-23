Violent rapist jailed for life for historic sex crimes in West Yorkshire

A violent rapist has been jailed for life for historic crimes in West Yorkshire.

Andrew Delsol, aged 55, was found guilty of four counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault, wounding with intent, assault and making threats to kill at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday, October 22.

Andrew Delsol was jailed for life for sexual and violent crimes against women. Photo provided by West Yorkshire Police.

The crimes happened in Bradford between 1985 and 2001.

Delsol, of no fixed address, was orered to serve a minimum of nine years before he can be considered for release.

Detective Constable Andrew Ellis, of Bradford District CID, said: “Delsol is clearly a very dangerous man and I hope the sentence he has received today will be of some comfort to his victims.

“I would like to thank them for their courage in testifying against someone who subjected them to sexual abuse and violence.

“I also hope it encourages other victims of historic sexual offences to contact their local Safeguarding Unit, whose specially trained officers will investigate every report and provide support for the victims so perpetrators like Delsol can be brought to justice.”

One of Delsol’s victims also issued a statement after sentencing was passed.

She said: “I would like to thank West Yorkshire Police for the support they have given me throughout this case, and the jury who believed in me.

“I am elated at this verdict which means I can move forward with my life knowing the man who violently and sexually abused me and other women has been given a life sentence.”