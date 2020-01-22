Volunteer who impersonated police by fitting blue flashing lights to his car still hopes to become a full-time officer

A volunteer who impersonated a West Yorkshire Police officer and used blue flashing lights in a hired BMW to pull over a "speeding" motorist said he still dreams of becoming a full time serving constable.

Kamran Hussain - who volunteered for the West Yorkshire force as Special Constable for a number of years - was off-duty when he pulled over the man he alleged was speeding in Manchester Road in Huddersfield shortly after midnight on April 28.

Inspector Paul Campbell from West Yorkshire Police's Professional Standards Directorate said: "Mr Hussain was driving a BMW 118 - a vehicle that had been privately hired to him.

"He inappropriately fitted and used blue flashing lights in order to cause the motorist to stop his vehicle and believe he was being stopped by the police.

"Once the vehicle stopped he identified himself as a police officer and questioned him about the manner of his driving.

"The motorist became concerned as Mr Hussain was not in uniform and did not have his warrant card.

"When questioned by the motorist Mr Hussain drove off at speed with the blue lights on."

The motorist called the police as a result of Mr Hussain's actions.

Officers arrested Mr Hussain on suspicion of impersonating a police officer.

When further checks revealed him to be a Special Constable, he was then arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

Mr Hussain pleaded guilty to using a vehicle on a road fitted with a blue warning beacon when he appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court in September, last year.

He was fined £119 and also ordered to pay court costs of £85.

Hussain resigned from his post as Special Constable on September 20,2019.

Appearing at a misconduct hearing at the force's headquarters in Wakefield on Wednesday, Hussain admitted gross misconduct and breaching the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to honesty and integrity, authority respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct.

He said: "I accept what I did was wrong, I should have dealt with it in a different manner. I should have called the police and let them know what was happening, what I did was stupid.

"I thought I had my ID on me at the time, but I didn't."

Hussain also said he was unnerved by the three people in the vehicle he had stopped, especially when they started to film him on their mobile phones as he thought the footage would end up on YouTube or Snapchat.

"I was scared of what was going to happen to the vehicle that was not mine," he said.

"The car they were in nearly went into my vehicle and was going fast.

"I acted in a rash manner at the time.

"It is something I regret from the start all the way up to today."

Hussain said he hoped his actions would not prevent him from becoming a police officer in the future.

"Ultimately I want to join the police on a full time basis but I know this has affected it," he said.

"I hope I will still be given the chance to do that one day."

Chair of the hearing, Chief Constable John Robins said Hussain's actions "seriously undermined" the public's confidence in West Yorkshire Police.

He said: "Members of the public will be astonished by his actions."

Mr Robins said Hussain would have been dismissed without notice if he was still serving with the force.

Hussain's name was added to the police barring list.