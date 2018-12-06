Wanted Bradford convict in custody after being found by police

Wanted convict Stephen Irwin is in custody after being found by police.

Irwin, 37, was released from prison on licence in October after serving a sentence for burglary and handling stolen goods.

Officers wanted to speak to him about burglaries last month in Baildon and Ilkley and he was believed to be in the Bradford district.

Police thanked those who had shared the appeal or called in with information.