Wanted man has links in Calderdale

Have your say

A man wanted by West Yorkshire Police has links to Calderdale.

Police are wanting to trace Mark Booth, 31, who is wanted for a number of offences including harassment and assault.

He is described as a white, 6 foot, slim with short dark hair and a stubble beard.

It is believed he has links to the Middleton area of Greater Manchester as well as Calderdale.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts are asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190050671.

-> Boyfriend assaulted partner and chased her with knife at Leeds flat

-> West Yorkshire a dog fighting hot spot reveals new RSPCA figures