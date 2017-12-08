Wanted: Man recalled to prison has links to Wakefield district

Police are seeking the public's help as they search for a 34-year-old man wanted on recall to prison.

West Yorkshire Police said Gary Potts had been recalled after breaching the terms of his licence.

He is known to have associates in the Altofts, Normanton and Castleford areas of the Wakefield District.

Officers are asking people to call the non-emergency number 101 if they are in contact with Potts or who have information on his whereabouts or workplace.

Anyone with 'live information' on his whereabouts should call police immediately on 999.