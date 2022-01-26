Watch as Ford Transit violently crushed by council after driver caught fly tipping

The van was chosen for the council's "first crushing of 2022” after it was caught being used to illegally carry and deposit rubbish in Barnsley.The driver was given a £300 fixed penalty notice for not holding a valid waste carriers’ licence.
The council - which has the power to sell or destroy unclaimed seized vehicles - stated that it crushed the van as it was no longer road-worthy.
Councillor Jenny Platts, Cabinet Spokesperson for Communities, said: “It’s completely unacceptable that a few people feel it is okay to illegally dump waste across our borough.
“If you choose to dump rubbish illegally and spoil the environment then you risk losing your vehicle permanently. You could also lose your driving licence and get a hefty fine in court.”
Coun Platts added that residents should ensure they give their rubbish to individuals who hold valid waste carriers’ licences - otherwise they may be held responsible and face court action.
“Always make sure you get a waste transfer note and try to pay by bank transfer rather than cash so you know who you have paid to take your waste,” she added.