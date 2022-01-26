Watch as Ford Transit violently crushed by council after driver caught fly tipping

Barnsley Council released a video of a Ford Transit Tipper being violently crushed on Wednesday (January 25) after the driver was caught fly tipping.

By Caroline Howley
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 12:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 12:54 pm

The van was chosen for the council's "first crushing of 2022” after it was caught being used to illegally carry and deposit rubbish in Barnsley.The driver was given a £300 fixed penalty notice for not holding a valid waste carriers’ licence.

The council - which has the power to sell or destroy unclaimed seized vehicles - stated that it crushed the van as it was no longer road-worthy.

Councillor Jenny Platts, Cabinet Spokesperson for Communities, said: “It’s completely unacceptable that a few people feel it is okay to illegally dump waste across our borough.

The van was crushed by Barnsley Council [Credit: Barnsley Council via Twitter]

“If you choose to dump rubbish illegally and spoil the environment then you risk losing your vehicle permanently. You could also lose your driving licence and get a hefty fine in court.”

Coun Platts added that residents should ensure they give their rubbish to individuals who hold valid waste carriers’ licences - otherwise they may be held responsible and face court action.

“Always make sure you get a waste transfer note and try to pay by bank transfer rather than cash so you know who you have paid to take your waste,” she added.