Watch the moment police arrest woman over Ilkley Moor fire

This was the moment a woman was arrested at the scene of a fire at Ilkley Moor.

A video shared on social media by Chris Eaton showed officers leading her down a hillside near to the fire near the Cow and Calf rocks.

The woman in the video is covered in a long brown coat and led down the path by one officer, while a second carries a plastic bag.

The fire is the second incident at the moors in a month after a major blaze ripped through the landscape over the Easter weekend in April.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed on Saturday that a 48-year-old woman had been arrested after being seen 'behaving suspiciously'.

The spokesman said: "Police were called to moorland at Ilkley near Hangingstone Road at about 9.55am this morning to a report of a fire and suspicious behavior by a female at the location.

"Officers attended and following enquiries arrested a 48-year-old woman present in connection with fire underway on moorland.

"Some road closures were put in place and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are attending at the scene to manage the fire."