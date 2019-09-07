Watch the moment Tommy Robinson supporters and anti-fascists clash in Leeds City Square

There is a heavy police presence in Leeds city centre as officers try to keep pro-Tommy Robinson protesters and 'anti-fascist' campaigners apart.

The two groups are separated at either side of City Square in Leeds this morning are chanting at each other.

Protesters in Leeds city centre being managed by police

Police are directing traffic and pedestrians through City Square as they battle to keep the protesters apart.

A number of Tommy Robinson supporters have tried to run over to the anti-fascists, but were quickly moved back by police.

Tommy Robinson supporters are protesting against his imprisonment - chanting, 'oh, Tommy Tommy Robinson'.

The anti-fascist marchers have gathered to confront the supporters, shouting 'Nazi scum, off our streets'.

Police have been keeping the two groups apart in Leeds city centre

As of 11.30pm, the pro-Tommy Robinson supporters have begun marching through the city centre, but there are no road closures as police are keeping the group on the pavements.

Delays to First and Arriva buses are expected as police hold up traffic while they deal with the unrest

The road remains open but police are holding up traffic on Park Row in intervals.

The protests come at the same time as an unconnected anti-Brexit conference in nearby Metropolitan Hotel on King Street.Anti-Brexiteers are expected to march at 3pm and there is also a 'Lesbian Strength' march planned for 2pm on City Square.