Watch the shocking moment police ram drug driver's car off Leeds road during 100mph chase

This is the moment a drug driver was rammed off the road by police as he put lives in danger during a high speed chase close to Leeds city centre.

Robert Williams, 29, was high on cannabis at the time he drove at 100mph in order to avoid West Yorshire Police officers.

A screengrab from the dramatic footage.

Leeds Crown Court heard Williams was forced off the road after he went the wrong way onto a roundabout and was about to drive onto the A64 York Road in the wrong carriageway.

The court was shown this police dashcam footage of the three-and-a-half mile pursuit that ended in dramatic fashion.

The incident began on the M621 slip road, off Cemetery Road, Holbeck, on October 17 last year.

Click here to read the full story and for Williams' sentencing by a judge.

