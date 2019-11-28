'Weapon found at murder accused's home in Leeds had no 'legitimate purpose' outside of police'

Have your say

An extendable baton found at the home of a man accused of murder had no "legitimate purpose" outside of the police force, jurors were told

Leeds Crown Court was told the weapon found at the home of Denzil Brown (Senior) is similar to a police asp and capable of inflicting serious injury.

Police at the crime scene following the murder of Christopher Lewis on Reginald Street, Chapeltown.

The boxing coach is on trial accused of murder over the fatal shooting of Christopher Lewis.

The baton, a "massive knife" and a bulletproof vest were recovered from the 50-year-old's home in Morley following the fatal shooting of Mr Lewis.

The 24-year-old was shot on the doorstep of his family home on Reginald Street, Chapeltown, on August 1, 2018.

PC Rory Romani described to the court how the extendable baton, made of hardened plastic, was similar to an asp which his fellow officers used for defence.

The West Yorkshire Police officer's duties include providing weapons training and self defence techniques to student officers.

He said: "We would train to hit people across large muscle group areas.

"Having that across the face would no doubt cause serious injury."

Prosecutor Dafydd Enoch, QC, asked the officer: "Does it have any legitimate purpose you can think of outside of the police force?"

PC Romani said: "No, not that I have seen."

The officer showed the weapon to the jury and demonstrated how it was used.

The prosecution allege Brown (Senior) was involved in the "execution" of Mr Lewis as revenge for his son being attacked with an axe during a disturbance in Leeds city centre.

Jurors have been told gunman Steven Grey and Jonathan Gledhill - who acted as a lookout - have already been convicted of murdering Mr Lewis following a trial in July.

Prosecutors claim Mr Lewis was killed because he was a member of a rival drug-dealing gang called the Flock.

Three other men - Denzil Browne (Junior), Owen Clarke and Lewis Pearce - were found guilty of assisting an offender following the July trial.

Pearce, 27, of no fixed address, Browne (Junior), 23, of Oaklands Crescent, Gipton, and Clarke, 26, of Haw Avenue, Yeadon, helped the killers get away from the Chapeltown area afterwards.

Grey, 38, of Town Street, Armley, fired the fatal shot before he and 38-year-old Gledhill, of Dib Lane, Roundhay, ran away.

Denzil Brown (Senior), of Parkfield Court, Morley, denies murder.

The trial continues.