West Yorkshire man jailed after punching firefighter in the head and spitting at police officer

A West Yorkshire man has been jailed after punching a firefighter in the head and spitting at a police officer.

Adam Baxter, 30, assaulted the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue officer after they were called out to a report of a car fire on July 31 last year.

Adam Baxter

While in attendance, Baxter, from Holmfirth, punched the firefighter to the back of the head.

Police were called for assistance and Baxter then spat at an officer while he was being arrested.

Baxter was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court for spitting at the officer, assaulting the firefighter and for making threats to a second officer.