West Yorkshire man jailed over gun and machete attack on victim in his car

A gunman has been jailed for 14 years over a violent attack on a man in his car.

Nicholas Beck, 30, took part in the brutal incident in Bradford in April this year, in which the victim was shot and attacked with a machete.

Mark Lee was sat in his car on Grayswood Crescent in the Holmewood area when he was attacked by two men.

The 36-year-old managed to escape to a nearby address and the emergency services were called. Mr Lee was taken to hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

A subsequent investigation by West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiries Team led to the arrest of five suspects, including Beck and John Wilkinson, 28, who were both charged with wounding with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Wilkinson, of Sage Street, Bradford, was cleared of all charges in a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Beck, of Dawnay Road, was convicted and jailed on Thursday for 14 years for the assault, and five years for possessing a firearm. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Three other men who were arrested were released without charge.

Speaking after sentencing Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Andy Cass, said:“Violent crime will not be tolerated in West Yorkshire and any offence involving the discharge of a weapon is treated extremely seriously.

“West Yorkshire Police is committed to tackling firearms crime and this outcome should serve as a warning to others that you are likely to go to prison for several years if you are convicted of such an offence.”