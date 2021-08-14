The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, has launched a call for evidence on the issue of safety for women and girls. Picture: Steve Riding

The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, has launched a call for evidence on the theme, which will help to shape her forthcoming Police and Crime Plan.

Formal consultation on the plan is due to begin in early September, alongside a round-table event focused on safety for women and girls.

Ms Brabin says that she wants to capture a diverse range of perspectives on how to better tackle the issue, which was among the key pledges in her mayoral manifesto.

It inspired her decision to plan a roundtable event planned for next month, so that she can hear more about people’s experiences and understand how authorities in the county can work better together.

"We know this is a complex subject and there is much to be done at a national level, but we also need a local conversation now to gather our combined knowledge," she said.

"I am really keen to hear from local voices on key issues such as stalking, domestic abuse, sexual offences, honour-based abuse, misogyny, modern slavery and safety in public spaces.

"I want to know how we can bring about the behavioural change, which will influence attitudes towards women and girls in wider society."

The former Batley and Spen MP has previously spoken in the Commons about the moment a man tried to rape her when she was at university.

West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe, added: "Our conversation will be crucial in informing the Police and Crime Plan 2021-2024, which is a key document and will drive policing and partnership efforts to support women and girls over the next three years.

"The vision for our work is to come together with partners including the police, local authorities, health, education, third sector, our communities’ and those supporting and advocating for women and girls across all sectors."

To submit evidence, email [email protected] or call 0113 348 1740 by September 17.

The roundtable event will take place on Tuesday September 7, 2.30pm-4.40pm. To register your interest in attending, email [email protected] by September 1.