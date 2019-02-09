West Yorkshire Police appeal to trace missing 16-year-old girl

Have your say

POLICE are appealing for the public's help to trace a missing 16-year-old girl.

Chantelle Beaumont was last seen on Bream Avenue, Cleckheaton, at 4.15pm on Friday February 8.

Chantelle is described as a 5ft 1in tall white teenager of medium build with straight, shoulder length red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black denim trousers and black and pink Fila shoes.

She had an Adidas rucksack with her.

Anyone who sees Chantelle is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1903 of 8 February